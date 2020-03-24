|
|
Saratoga Springs, NY – Phyllis I. Rodak, 85, passed away on March 19, 2020. Born in Saratoga Springs, NY on February 7, 1935 she was the daughter to the late Peter A. and Alice E. Smith Rodak. Phyllis was a lifelong resident of Saratoga Springs. After graduating from Saratoga High School in 1956, she went on to manage the Sears Roebuck catalog office on Broadway, and then attended Mary McClellan School of Practical Nursing to become an LPN. She worked for 7 years at Saratoga Hospital before starting at the Saratoga County Infirmary (Maplewood Manor), which was just opening. She continued to work there for 30 years, retiring in 2000. Phyllis was very active with the seniors from Ballston Spa, and went on many trips. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Post 70 and a communicant of the Church of St. Peter. She and her “56 Girls” went to lunch every month and together they planned many class reunions. Having a very active social life, Phyllis was always going out to lunch with her many friends. She loved doing arts and crafts and making chocolates for them. Tending to her flower garden and flower boxes outside of her apartment gave her many hours of enjoyment, she truly loved it. Phyllis’ family would like to give a special thank you to her friends Claudia, Hazel, Theresa, Roz, Bea, and David for going often to see her in the nursing home and looking out for her in her time of need. Along with her parents, Phyllis was predeceased by her grandmother the late Ethel May Baker. Survivors include her brother Carl M. Rodak (Elisa) of Saratoga Springs, NY; nieces Debbie Giovanis of Sterling, VA and Robin Rodak Trudeau of Mechanicville, NY; and her great nieces Mackenzie Trudeau of Charlotte, NY, Caitlin Lumpkin (Coleman) of Virginia Beach, VA, and Alexa Giovanis of Charlotte, NC. Phyllis was a wonderful sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, and will be greatly missed by all. There will be no calling hours at this time. A Mass in her honor will be held at a later date, due to the ongoing public health concerns of the COVID-19 virus. Burial will be held when Phyllis’ ashes are returned to us, as she made an Anatomical Gift of her body to Albany Medical College. Arrangements are under the direction of William J. Burke & Sons/ Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Home, 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs NY (518) 584-5373. Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com.www.burkefuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/phyllis-i-rodak
Published in The Saratogian on Mar. 25, 2020