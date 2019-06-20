Saratoga Springs, NY - On June 15, 2019, Phyllis Threase Latin, affectionately known to many as Madame, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family.Madame was born in the state of Kansas on June 16, 1930. At the age of 18, she left home to study dance at the School of American Ballet in New York, which led to her performing in various European and American dance companies.Upon returning to New York, she taught dance in Manhattan and opened a dance studio in Brooklyn. In 1968, she and her family moved to Saratoga Springs where she opened the American Dance Center. Though Madame was passionate about teaching dance and was a mentor to many students and their families, her mentorship and her influence transcended dance. She inspired, encouraged, loved and believed in people. She set a standard of excellence and discipline in all who came her way. Most importantly, she exemplified unconditional love.Among the generations of dancers Madame taught, throughout the US and Canada, many went on to achieve illustrious careers. Some became members of the World Famous Rockettes, others competed on television shows like “Dancing with the Stars”, while still others joined professional touring companies and danced under the bright lights of Broadway. Following in her graceful footsteps, countless of Madame’s students are currently teaching dance throughout the world; passing down her wisdom to the dancers of tomorrow and keeping her legacy alive for future generations.Phyllis Latin is survived by two daughters, Doreen Benton (Philip) and Blake Latin Badolato (Lou), her grandchildren Amanda Budnik (Yolanda), Blake Lowe (Peter), Josiah Parker, Jordan Parker (Lark) and Bethany O’Leary (Patrick) as well as her great grandchildren, Hudson Lowe, Harper Lowe, Jaxon Parker, Zachariah Parker and Declan O’Leary, Sister-in-Law, Louise Kilbara and her beloved Granddog Joey.Choreographer Jacques d'Amboise once said that dance is your pulse, your heartbeat, your breathing. It’s the rhythm of your life. It’s the expression in time and movement, in happiness, joy, sadness and envy.Although dance was her pulse, her heartbeat, Madame also had an extraordinary love for life and lived each day to the fullest. For that reason, she did not want her loved ones and friends to feel sadness for her passing. Rather, she requested that a Celebration of Life be held to allow all who loved her to gather, to recall the happy and joyous times, and to dance in their own way to the rhythm of her life.Madame’s Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, June 30, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., at Mama Mia's in Saratoga Springs; her favorite place over many years to enjoy celebrations and good food with those she loved dearest.In lieu of flowers the family requests that contributions be made to the local Community Hospice, 179 Lawrence Street, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.Arrangements are under the direction of William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Homes, 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 (518-584-5373).Online remembrances may be made at burkefuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/phyllis-latin Published in The Saratogian on June 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary