On February 20, R. Avery Hammond, of Beverly, MA, passed away at the age of 66. Avery was the son of deceased Robert and Dorothy Hammond. A graduate of Saratoga Springs NY High School, he enjoyed the music scene and jamming his drums in Congress Park. During the military draft he earned conscientious objector status and performed his alternate service as a hospital orderly. He later attended Mohawk Valley Community College. Avery moved to the North Shore area in 1986 and settled in Salem where he and his wife raised their two children.With a passion for cars before he could walk, Avery worked in auto sales and service for a variety of dealerships in NY and MA. Recently he worked as a transportation driver for special needs students.Avery learned to be a handyman from his father. They worked side by side fixing and building things. This was especially appreciated at the family's camp on Fern Lake in the Adirondacks. He also had artistic talent demonstrated by his truly unique penmanship. His musical abilities were passed on to his two children.Avery is survived by the lights of his life, son Drew Hammond, 27 of Saco, ME and and daughter Sara Hammond, 24 of Manchester NH. He also leaves his ex-wife Sue Gunby, three sisters: Ellen Bachman of Alexandria VA, Kathy Foster of Flatrock NC and Nancy Coleman, Saratoga Springs, NY.Avery was a kind and compassionate and quick-witted man. He will be dearly missed by those who loved him. A memorial service will be planned for later in the spring. http://www.lastingmemories.com/r-avery-hammond
Published in The Saratogian on Feb. 27, 2019