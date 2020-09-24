1/
Rachelle Inglee
Ballston SpaRachelle M. Inglee 68, passed on Tuesday, September 22, 2020. She was born in Fort Edward, NY on January 18, 1952. Rachelle worked at Maplewood Manor in Ballston Spa for many years.She was predeceased by her brother Claude Inglee and sister Sandy Inglee. Rachelle is survived by her daughter Jody Bushey; grandchildren Maxwell and Duncan; and brother Jeff Inglee.Funeral services will be private. Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/rachelle-inglee


Published in The Saratogian from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Armer Funeral Home Inc.
39 East High Street
Ballston Spa, NY 12020
(518) 885-6181
