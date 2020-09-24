Ballston SpaRachelle M. Inglee 68, passed on Tuesday, September 22, 2020. She was born in Fort Edward, NY on January 18, 1952. Rachelle worked at Maplewood Manor in Ballston Spa for many years.She was predeceased by her brother Claude Inglee and sister Sandy Inglee. Rachelle is survived by her daughter Jody Bushey; grandchildren Maxwell and Duncan; and brother Jeff Inglee.Funeral services will be private. Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/rachelle-inglee
Published in The Saratogian from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.