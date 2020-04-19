Home

Ralph Michael Migliozzi passed March 30, 2020, also known as "Ralphie", Uncle Ralph, Dad, brother, grandpa, cuz' and friend, was a kind and gentle soul. He was rich in thoughtfulness and generous with laughter. He loved attending family gatherings and get-together with friends. He was artistic and musical, he also loved to cook and share his recipes. His talents inspired his family in many ways. May Ralph be free from all Earthly pain and suffering. Survivors include his daughter Mary Melissa Chambers who resides in Vermont husband John, his son Michael Anthony Migliozzi who resides in Danvers Mass wife Debbie Rees, grandchildren, Sarah Paul Migliozzi and John Michael and Jack Anthony Chambers, sister Mary Migliozzi Ruiz, nephews Anthony Ruiz, Mel Ruiz, wife Rosemarie, Great-nephews, Michael, Matthew and Carmine Ruiz.McManus_Lorey Funeral Home are handling services. Burial at St. Peter's Cemetery, Saratoga Springs on April 24, 2020. http://www.lastingmemories.com/ralph-a-migliozzi
Published in The Saratogian on Apr. 20, 2020
