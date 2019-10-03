|
|
Saratoga Springs - Ralph E. Mann, 77, of Quevic Drive, passed away October 1, 2019 at Albany Medical Center.Born on September 14, 1942 in Albany New York, Ralph was the son of the late Lester and Winifred (Locey) Mann. He was a graduate of Maplewood High School in Castleton on Hudson. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War earning the Missileman Badge and the Vietnam Service Medal prior to his honorable discharge in 1966.Ralph married Lois “Bunny” Underwood on June 30, 1984 at the First United Methodist Church in Lake Luzerne.Ralph enjoyed sports. He was an accomplished baseball player and a champion racquetball player. He also enjoyed karate, playing chess, and American History.He was predeceased by his parents, sister, Clara Stockman brother, Richard Mann, sister, Ethel Martin, and a son, Joseph Mann.Survivors include his wife of 35 years, Lois “Bunny” Mann; sons: James (Carla) Mann of China, William (Meagan) Mann of Watervliet, NY, Brett (Alison) Mann of Rotterdam, NY, Tyler (Julie) Mann of Colorado; seven grandchildren: James, Anthony, Maria, Joseph, Steven, Nicholas, and Kennedy; sisters Ella Kirsch of Castleton on Hudson, Ginny Stoliker of Valatie, and Ruth (Charles) Metz of Valatie; sister-in-law Carol Mann or Castleton on Hudson; several nieces and nephews.Friends may call Saturday from 12 noon to 2 p.m. at Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.Funeral services will immediately follow the visitation at 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.Burial will follow in Luzerne Cemetery, Lake Luzerne.In lieu of flowers contribution in Ralph’s memory may be directed to Vietnam Veterans of America, 8719 Colesville Road, Suite 100, Silver Springs, MD 20910.To express online condolences please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/ralph-e-mann
Published in The Saratogian on Oct. 4, 2019