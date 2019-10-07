|
SARATOGA SPRINGS -- Ralph Harry Nicolson, of Saratoga Springs, NY, passed away on Sunday, October 6 at the age of 96.Ralph was born on September 10, 1923 in Amarillo, TX. He was the only child of Ralph H. and Bertha Irene (Grantham) Nicolson. He graduated from Manual Arts High School in Los Angeles, CA in 1942. A highlight of his growing up years was his involvement with the Boy Scouts, earning the Life Badge and serving many leadership roles. He continued his work with the Scouts into early adulthood.He was a US Army veteran of World War II. He served as an Infantryman in the 75th Infantry Division. He was seriously injured during the Battle of the Bulge and received the Military Order of the Purple Heart for his service. As a survivor of this famous battle, he was often approached by various groups to speak about his wartime experience.On July 14, 1946 he married Lillian (Blanchard) Nicolson of Oneonta, NY. They had met in Potsdam, NY. He was studying Engineering at Clarkson University through the Army Specialized Training Program, and she was attending Crane School of Music. They had 73 wonderful years together.Falling in love with the Adirondack area on their honeymoon, Ralph and Lillian made their home in Queensbury. Ralph retired after 33 years of teaching Industrial Arts grades 7-12 at Queensbury School. While there he served as President of the Queensbury Faculty Association and the Tri-county Teacher Association, and was one of the founding members of the Tri-County Teacher’s Credit Union (now the TCT Federal Credit Union). He was involved in developing the Technology Curriculum for the State Education Dept. and helped create the Teacher Training for that Curriculum.Ralph was an active member of Christ Church United Methodist in Glens Falls since 1951. He served many roles over the years, including Church School Superintendent, and Chairman of the Social Concerns Committee.Feeling the desire to give back to the community, and inspired by the great works of Habitat for Humanity, in 1982 he and Lillian co-founded the Glens Falls Area Habitat for Humanity affiliate, serving as co-presidents for many years. They worked on over 20 houses during their years with Habitat.In retirement Ralph and Lillian enjoyed traveling around the US with their camper trailer, and spent many delightful winters in Okeechobee, FL.In 2015 they sold their home of 64 years and moved to Woodlawn Commons in Saratoga Springs.Ralph is survived by his wife Lillian B. Nicolson, his daughter Amy Kida of Glens Falls, his son Craig Nicolson and his wife Kim of McCall, ID; grandchildren Jennifer Uhouse of Concord, NY, Kazuya Kida of Los Angeles, CA, and Dhyana Kida of Seattle, WA; great granddaughter Blair Uhouse, cousin Sharon Bainbridge of Castle Rock, CO, and nieces by marriage Susan Blanchard of Oneonta, NY and Johna Smith of Cooperstown, NY.An informal Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, October 10 at 11:00 am at Woodlawn Commons, 156 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY.Interment will be at the Gerald BH Solomon National Cemetery in Schuylerville, NY at a future date.If friends desire, memorial donations may be made to Habitat for Humanity of Northern Saratoga, Warren and Washington; Christ Church United Methodist in Glens Falls or Saratoga Springs United Methodist Church.Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/ralph-harry-nicolson
Published in The Saratogian on Oct. 8, 2019