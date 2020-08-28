1/1
Ramona Jean Cole
Saratoga Springs, NY - Ramona Jean Cole passed away Friday June 26th, 2020 at Saratoga Springs Hospital after a brief illness. Born August 4th, 1945 at Mary McClellan Hospital in the village of Cambridge, NY, she was the daughter of the late Florence Johnson. Ramona worked for many years in the sewing industry including Van Raalte Mills in Saratoga Springs. She loved to take nephews and nieces to camp with her along with her life partner, the late John Westcott. They had great memories of those times. Ramona is survived by her sons Christopher Yarosz of Ballston Spa, Matthew Yarosz of Florida; step-children Tammy Westcott, Gordon Westcott, John Westcott (Emma) all of Saratoga Springs and Robert Westcott (Laurie) of Cambridge NY; as well as siblings Roxanna Whipple (Art) of Corinth NY, Deborah Casey (Larry) of Eagle River, AK, George Johnson (Brenda), Diana Casey both of Anchorage AK, David Johnson (Liz) and Linda Beagle both of Gansevoort NY. In addition she leaves many loved nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff at Saratoga Hospital and Community Hospice of Saratoga for the excellent care they provided for Ramona. Family and friends are invited to call from 1-2pm, Sunday August 30th, 2020 at the William J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home, 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY (518-584-5373). Face masks and social distancing will be required. A Celebration of Life will follow from 3-5pm at Saratoga Escape, 265 Brigham Road, Greenfield Center NY. Burial will take place 11am, Monday August 31st at Maplewood Cemetery, Saratoga Springs. Donations in Ramona’s name may be made to a charity of one’s choice.Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/ramona-jean-cole


