Malta - Raymond F. Melander 95, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020 at Wesley Health Care Center. He was born in Malta, NY on July 23, 1924 to Clarence E. and Margaret Gates Melander.Ray was the owner and operator of two trucking companies, Shorey’s Express and JoRay Leasing, Inc., for many years. He was a charter member of the Ballston Spa Elks Lodge and a member of the Ballston Spa Lions Club and Ballston Area Seniors.He was predeceased by his parents Clarence and Margaret, his wife of 70 years Joan, son Scott, brother Ernest Melander and sister Eleanor Shufelt.Ray is survived by his children Edward Melander (Marcy), John Melander (Cindy) and Kathy Cordero; sister Doris Dunn; brother Robert Melander; five grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.A service will be held at the Factory Village Cemetery on a later date.Memorial contributions in memory of Ray may be made to the Ballston Area Seniors, 310 Northline Road, Ballston Spa, NY 12020 or Community Hospice of Saratoga Springs, 179 Lawrence Street, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/raymond-f-melander
Published in The Saratogian on Apr. 22, 2020