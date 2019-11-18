|
|
Raymond T. Lockwood, a longtime resident of the Bacon Hill community, passed away at home on Thursday November 14, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was 85.A native of New Jersey, Mr. Lockwood was a highly regarded commercial paint contractor in the Saratoga Springs area. He was recognized for his skills in both commercial and residential construction. He specialized in renovating historic buildings both private and public. Among the iconic structures he helped preserve were Grant’s Cottage, The Canfield Casino, The headquarters of Adirondack Trust Company on Broadway, The Saratoga Racetrack, The Bacon Hill Dutch Reformed Church and many of the of the historic mansions in Saratoga. He retired in 2008 but remained active and continued working on select projects.Mr. Lockwood was born and raised in New Brunswick, NJ on September 25, 1934. He attended St. Peter’s Catholic High School. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business in 1957 from Northwestern State College in Natchitoches, Louisiana, which he attended on a football scholarship. Mr. Lockwood was an All Gulf State Conference guard and team co-captain. As a senior, he won the McFadden Memorial Trophy, recognizing the season’s Most Valuable Player. He met his wife Hanya Holm Faraldo of Colfax Louisiana on a blind date while at Northwestern. They were married and resided in Texas, Louisiana and New Jersey before locating to upstate New York. In Texas Mr. Lockwood was a lieutenant in the U.S. Army Reserves and continued for many years in upstate New York.Ray and Hanya first moved to Glens Falls and then Guilderland New York. He was the Regional manager for Glidden Paint. In 1967 one of his customers, Harry Thompson offered Ray a partnership in his business HF Thompson & Company. They worked together as loyal partners for 25 years. After Harry passed away Ray continued to run the business until he retired. The business was located at the historic York Avenue School in Saratoga Springs. Ray sold the building to the Waldorf School which restored it back into a school, giving it a new life.Mr. Lockwood moved with his family to the Bacon Hill area in northern Saratoga County in 1969. Together with his wife, Hanya, and his children, he meticulously restored an aging farmhouse on King Road to its glory as an outstanding example of Greek Revival architecture. It had been an unoccupied tenant house for several years when they bought it. The restoration included three handsome barns and a corn crib. The house and his family provided great comfort for him as he took great pride in both. Hanya was a gifted interior decorator, seamstress, golfer and quilter. She predeceased her husband in 2006. In addition to his business Ray was a master wood worker and built many items of furniture for his home.Ray was an ardent golfer and a 50-year member of the Battenkill Country Club and honorary member of the Hall of Fame. He was a long-time board member and was club president for 2 years. Under his leadership The Battenkill Beavers were formed as a volunteer group that made numerous significant improvements to the course and the clubhouse. He was also won the twilight league championship twice. Ray and Hanya both played golf at the Battenkill and had many fond memories of the club and formed lifelong friendships.He was a skilled bridge player. He was known for his humor, generosity and kindness, and for being a caring neighbor willing to share whatever he had with others. He was fondly referred to as the chancellor of West Bacon Hill University by his friends and neighbors. He was a member of well as the Schuylerville Lions Club. He supported the Boy Scout Troop in Schuylerville for several years.Survivors include Children, Patricia Lockwood Blais, Sharon Lockwood, Raymond Lockwood Jr. and his son in law Steven Blais.The Funeral will be held on Saturday November 23, 2019 at 10 AM at the Bacon Hill Dutch Reformed Church. Ray's wife was a member of this beautiful Country Church, where he was well known, loved and respected. Pastor Janet M. Vincent is graciously allowing the services to be conducted according to The Catholic tradition and will participate with Deacon Dan Boyd of St. Therese Chapel, Gansevoort honoring Ray.Flynn Brothers Funeral Home in Schuylerville will host viewing hours on Friday November 22, 2019 from 4-7 PM. The funeral home is at 13 Gates Avenue, Schuylerville, NY 12871.The family would like to thank the caring staff of Saratoga Hospital, friends and especially the extraordinary Bacon Hill neighbors who provided so much love during his time of need. In lieu of flowers, the family asks contributions to be made to the Alzheimer's Organization and the Lions Club of Schuylerville. Please see the links below for the funeral arrangements and donations.Funeral Home:https://flynnbrosinc.com/31/Home.htmlLions Club:https://e-clubhouse.org/sites/schuylerville/contact.phpAlzheimer Organization:https://act.alz.org/site/TR/Walk2019/NY-NortheasternNewYork?pg=entry&fr_id=12572 http://www.lastingmemories.com/raymond-t-lockwood
Published in The Saratogian on Nov. 19, 2019