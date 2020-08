Or Copy this URL to Share

Ballston Spa- Raymond W. Mercier, 90, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020 at Wesley Health Care Center in Saratoga Springs, following a long illness. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020 at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Rt. 9N, Corinth. Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.



