Wilton, NY - Richard C. Rhodes, 75, passed away on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Saratoga Hospital, with his family by his side.He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Linda Rhodes; daughter Jennifer Rhodes (Jeff Pugh), grandchildren Michael, Thomas and Rachael Rhodes; daughter in-law Lisa Rhodes; sisters Lorrie Kusch and Patricia (Lee) Turpening; his dog Ruby and several cousins.He was predeceased by his son Jeffrey Rhodes and parents Marjorie and Richard Rhodes.Dusty served four years in the US Army with one tour in Vietnam as a Warrant Officer, helicopter pilot and instructor pilot.Upon graduating from Michigan State University, Dusty started a thirty year career with General Foods and Graphic Packaging and was Plant Manager in Saratoga Springs, NY. After retirement, he had a second career with Saratoga County Department of Social Services.Dusty lived his life to the fullest, enjoying cycling, swimming, walking his dog Ruby and most recently, genealogy. His greatest joy was spending time with family, especially his three grandchildren, which he was so very proud of.Dusty was a good friend and mentor to many. Those who knew him are honored to have been a part of his life and will be missed very much.At Dusty’s request there will be no calling hours. There will be a military service at the Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in the spring.The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Saratoga Hospital, especially in ICU.Donations can be made in Dusty’s memory to () P.O. Box 14301 Cincinnati, Ohio 45250 or to the Church of St. Peter 241 Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/richard-c-rhodes
