Saratoga Springs, NY - Richard E. Dunn, 71, died early Friday (Mar. 13, 2020) at his residence. Born on March 17, 1948, Rick grew up in Delmar, NY where his scholastic aptitude, natural athleticism, hard work, and positive outlook on life would make him a favorite among a broad circle of friends. Later graduating from Cornell University with a degree in marketing, he was commissioned in the US Army and would excel at some of the Army’s most difficult assignments, including Ranger School. Soon after, he married his high school sweetheart, Anita Downs. They moved to West Germany, making lifelong friends and travelling extensively. Although treasuring his time in the Service and often recognized by superiors and subordinates alike, Rick left the Army as a Captain in 1974. He and Anita returned stateside to Colorado where Rick earned his MBA and CPA while working in public accounting. They ultimately wanted to be closer to their extended families and returned to the Capital Region in 1979. They settled in Saratoga, a community Rick would love and serve for decades. After working at Skidmore College for several years, Rick had a rewarding 25-year career in marketing and business with Stewart’s. Beyond his devotion to the Stewart’s family, Rick was a committed and caring volunteer in the broader Saratoga community, serving with the YMCA, Wesley Health Care Center, Saratoga Springs Zoning Board, Saratoga County IDA, Luther Forest Technology Campus, Catholic Charities, and the Church of St. Peter. Closer to home, he devoted many years coaching softball and supporting programs such as 4-H. A certified Master Gardener, Rick spent much of his free time not only in his own gardens, but in those of the Church of St. Peter, and in the gardens of others who sought out his trained eye and willingness to dig, weed, or advise. Rick was also an avid cross-country skier, tennis player, lover of the Adirondacks, well-practiced oenophile (especially of red wines), and reader of an ever-present pile of quality newspapers and journals. Rick is preceded in death by his parents, Henrietta and George Dunn, who were his first teachers of civics and caring for others, and by his brother, Thomas Perry Dunn. Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Anita; his son Brian (Jen) and daughter Colleen (Christina), and four beautiful grandchildren: Wesleigh, Frances, Ella and Ricky (his namesake); his sisters, Patricia (Joseph) Peck and Kathleen Olson and his brother, James Dunn (Claire). He was further blessed by the presence of much-loved nieces, nephews, and relatives on both sides of his extended family. He also cherished strong circles of long-time friends, whom he thought of as family. In addition to the incredible support from family and friends, Rick and the rest of the Dunn family are profoundly grateful to Doctors Mastrianni and Liebers and their wonderful staff, who cared for Rick for over 18 years. Coupled with the team at the Saratoga Hospital, their medical knowledge and Rick’s indomitable spirit carried him through to his peaceful transition from this life. As Rick taught so many how to live a good life, he also taught us how to die with dignity and confidence in his God. Due to ongoing public health concerns of the COVID-19, a Mass of Christian Burial will eventually be celebrated in the historic Church of St. Peter, 241 Broadway at a future date/time to be announced. Interment with military honors will be at the Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. Per Rick’s wishes, there will no calling hours. Rick asks that any remembrance in his name be made to the Church of St. Peter, 241 Broadway (www.stpetersaratoga.com, under Memorial donations) or to Catholic Charities, 142 Regent St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. Thankful for all the donors who kept him alive and healthy with transfusions, he also encourages others to donate blood and platelets. Arrangements are under the direction of the William J. Burke & Sons /Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Homes of 628 North Broadway (518-584-5373), Online remembrances in his name may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/richard-e-dunn
Published in The Saratogian on Mar. 14, 2020