Richard E. Madarassy
Richard E. Madarassy 12/27/47 – 8/28/20. Rich passed away at home after a very short illness. Born in Saratoga Springs N.Y. to Rita (O’Brian) and Edmund Madarassy, he was the youngest of three boys. He attended St. Clements Catholic School until he went to Saratoga High and graduated in 1967. He Joined the Marine Corps immediately after graduation. He spent the next two years as a proud Marine. After a short time at GE, he became the manager of Saratoga Taxi for the next 34 years. Rich is survived by his wife and love of his life Patricia (Patti) Nacy, They were together for 30 years. Also left to mourn his passing are his daughter Christina (Stephen), stepson Vegas Michael (Felicia) Nacy, stepdaughter Kimberly Nacy, brother Albert (Joan), and several nieces and nephews, Two cousins Donna and Renee. His Grandson Nicholas and stepgrandchildren Serena, Leah, Devin, Sabian, Vincent and Gemma whom he adored. Rich will forever be loved and missed. He unselfishly donated his body to the Anatomical gift program at the Albany Medical College. There will be a memorial service celebrating Rich’s life on Saturday September 26th at 2pm at the Elk’s Lodge, 69 Beekman St. Saratoga Springs. http://www.lastingmemories.com/richard-e-madarassy

Published in The Saratogian from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
