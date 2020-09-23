1/1
Richard Harrington
Ballston SpaRichard J. Harrington 81, passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020. He was born in Stony Creek, NY on November 25, 1938 to Mark and Laura Harrington.In 2004, Richard returned to Ballston Spa after living in Pflugerville, Texas where he worked as a heavy equipment operator for Ranger Excavation for many years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping. He was always ready to take a ride and he loved to travel.Richard is survived by his companion Barbara Staulters; brothers Robert Harrington (Cynthia) and Roger Harrington; children Gary Russell, John Russell and Connie Cavanaugh; niece Bobbi Jean (Luis), nephew Brian; many other nieces, nephews and grandchildren; and Barbara’s children Deborah Brooks (Josh), Raymond Plummer, David Plummer (Verna), Tanya Priest, and Tom Plummer.A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, October 24 from Noon to 7pm at his home in Ballston Spa.Memorial contributions in memory of Richard may be made to Community Hospice of Saratoga, 179 Lawrence Street, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/richard-harrington


Published in The Saratogian from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
