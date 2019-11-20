Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tunison Funeral Home
105 Lake Avenue
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
(518) 584-0440
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Harrison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Harrison

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Harrison Obituary
Saratoga Springs, NYRichard H. Harrison of Hayes Rd passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on November 19, 2019, at the Saratoga Springs, NY after a brief battled with esophageal Cancer. He was 61 years old.Mr. Harrison was born on November 20, 1957, in Saratoga Springs.Richard was a member of the Saratoga United Methodist Church. In his leisure, he enjoyed woodworking and caning and he loved spending time with his friends.Survivors include his son Richard L. Harrison and his significant other Tracey, foster sisters, Lee Lounsbury Bailey of Albany, NY and Kathy Lounsbury of Kingston, NY, foster brother, Dave Lounsbury of Kingston, NY, his caregiver Lisa Harrington and his cats the General and Baby.Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 pm at the Saratoga United Methodist Church Fifth Ave. Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. Family and Friends may call from 10-12 prior to the services.Memorial donations can be made in his memory Rotary Club of Saratoga Springs P.O. Box 1307Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.Funeral Arrangements are entrusted to the Tunison Funeral Home 105 Lake Ave. Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. Online remembrances can be made at www.tunisonfuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/richard-harrison
Published in The Saratogian on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -