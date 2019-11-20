|
Saratoga Springs, NYRichard H. Harrison of Hayes Rd passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on November 19, 2019, at the Saratoga Springs, NY after a brief battled with esophageal Cancer. He was 61 years old.Mr. Harrison was born on November 20, 1957, in Saratoga Springs.Richard was a member of the Saratoga United Methodist Church. In his leisure, he enjoyed woodworking and caning and he loved spending time with his friends.Survivors include his son Richard L. Harrison and his significant other Tracey, foster sisters, Lee Lounsbury Bailey of Albany, NY and Kathy Lounsbury of Kingston, NY, foster brother, Dave Lounsbury of Kingston, NY, his caregiver Lisa Harrington and his cats the General and Baby.Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 pm at the Saratoga United Methodist Church Fifth Ave. Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. Family and Friends may call from 10-12 prior to the services.Memorial donations can be made in his memory Rotary Club of Saratoga Springs P.O. Box 1307Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.Funeral Arrangements are entrusted to the Tunison Funeral Home 105 Lake Ave. Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. Online remembrances can be made at www.tunisonfuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/richard-harrison
Published in The Saratogian on Nov. 21, 2019