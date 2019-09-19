|
In Loving MemoryOf Richard J. CumminsJune 30, 1931 - September 19,2019Saratoga Springs, New York - Richard J. (Dick) Cummins of Saratoga Springs, New York died peacefully at home September 19,2019. He was 88 years old. Born in New York City, Dick was the son of Esther and Jack Cummins.A graduate of Cornell Law School in 1955 and earned his LLM at New York University Law School in 1964 and was admitted to practice law in New Jersey and the District of Columbia as well as before the United States Tax Court and the United States Supreme Court.From 1955-1958 Dick served his country as a Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S Air Force, in the position of Judge Advocate General. After retiring from active service, he served an additional 20 years in the U.S. Air Force Reserve. Dick lived, worked and raised his children in Bergen County, New Jersey. From 1959 to 1981 he was in private practice in New Jersey specializing in estate and financial planning and taxation. In 1981 he moved to Albany, New York where he worked for the AYCO Corporation as a Financial Consultant and Senior Vice President of Client Relations until his retirement in 1994. Dick was a man of great integrity, fairness and honesty and was highly respected by his colleagues and his clients.He was a generous and avid volunteer for those less fortunate, especially the disabled. He served on the Boards of both the New Jersey and National Easter Seal Society and worked tirelessly for the removal of architectural barriers. Dick volunteered at Sunnyview Rehabilitation Hospital, first delivering mail to patients and staff and moving on to become Chairman of the Board of Directors where he helped guide the hospital in their growth, development, and excellence.Dick is survived by his wife and best friend of 32 years Nancy Meola Cummins, He is also survived by his daughter Debrah Cummins Stellato (Fred), his son Jon Cummins (Amy), his grandchildren Alli Kosik (Matt), Sophie Cummins and Charlie Cummins.He was predeceased by his much-loved brother Herbert Cummins.A thank you is extended to his special volunteer, Jennifer Symon and to his many devoted caregivers for their gentle, loving and dignified care.Donations may be made in memory of Dick to the Sunnyview Rehabilitation Hospital, 1270 Belmont Avenue, Schenectady, NY 12308 or Congregation Beth Emeth, 100 Academy Road, Albany, NY 12208.All services will be handled by Levine Memorial Chapel, Albany New York.Interment will be held at the Cedar Park Cemetery, Paramus NJ on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 1:00 PM.A Memorial Service, conducted by Rabbi Scott L. Shpeen, will be held in the Chapel at Congregation Beth Emeth on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 12:00 PM. For directions or to leave a condolence message for the family please visit levinememorialchapel.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/richard-j-cummins
Published in The Saratogian on Sept. 20, 2019