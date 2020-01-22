|
Saratoga Springs, NY - Richard J. “Dick” Farrell, aged 74, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, January 19, 2020. He leaves behind his wife, Pam, son Josh (Kitren) Farrell, daughter Molly Farrell (Matt Garand), and three grandsons, Liam, Nolan and Quinn who were the light of his life. Recently, Dick and Pam celebrated 50 years of marriage. Dick was a devoted father who showed and told his children how much he loved them on a daily basis. The wake will be held from 4 to 7pm Friday (Jan. 24) at the William J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home. A celebration of Dick’s life during Mass at 11am Saturday in the Church of St. Peter, 241 Broadway. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations in his name to St. Peter’s Church, 241 Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 to assist with various projects including a new roof. Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com.www.burkefuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/richard-j-farrell-1
Published in The Saratogian on Jan. 23, 2020