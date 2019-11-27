|
Richard Joseph O’Donnell, age 77, passed on November 26, 2019. Calling hours will be from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Monday, December 2, 2019 at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave. (Rte 9 and/or Marion Ave.), Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. A funeral service will be held at 11 am on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave. (Rte9 and/or Marion Ave.), Saratoga Springs, NY with Father Juanito Asprec officiating. If you wish to express your online condolences or view the Obituary, please visit our website at www.compassionatefuneralcare.com
Published in The Saratogian on Nov. 29, 2019