Saratoga Springs - The world is a poorer place today after the passing of Richard Leland Haner, Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at the age of 91. He passed away quietly in the arms of Barbara (nee Kirk) of Albany, his loving wife of 64 years. All four of his daughters Linda Haner, Nancy Lombard, Judy Williams, and Karen Schroeder were present at the time. He looked forward to reuniting with his only son Kirk who preceded him in death. In spite of ill health, Richard was present and active until his last days. Richard was born in February 24, 1929 in Chatham, NY to the late Leland and Katherine Tobias Haner. Raised on a dairy farm, he graduated from Chatham High School in 1946. At the age of 17, Richard needed his mother’s permission to enlist in the Army Air Corp. After his honorable discharge, Richard earned a BS at Siena College, a Masters from Cornell University and became a teacher at Coxackie/Athens, where he met and married his soul mate Barbara. Dick taught vocational agriculture, was a school superintendent and retired from the New York State Education Department as a Supervisor of Vocational Education. Fondly known as Dick, he loved his gardens, growing food for his family and flowers for his wife. He was a member of Cornell Cooperative Extension and Master Gardener who contributed his knowledge to troubled gardeners. He taught his children to love the outside by skiing, gardening, construction and problem solving. Because of him each of his children can wield a mean hammer. Richard was involved with young people his whole life. As a Boy Scout leader, he helped teach young men to enjoy camping and the outdoors. He was past president and longtime member of The Clifton Park Sportsmen’s Club, strengthening membership, helping the club achieve financial stability and teaching hunter safety. Richard volunteered and was an active member of the National Ski Patrol for 45 years. What started as entertainment for his large family turned into a lifelong addiction to the sport. He continued skiing well into his eighties. Dick was also a member of the Ballston Spa Country Club, on the board of directors of the Saratoga County Board of Cooperative Extension Service, a lifetime member of the American Vocational Association, chairman and longtime member of the Clifton Park Recreational Commission and a proud lifetime member of the NRA. In addition to his parents and son Kirk, Dick was predeceased by his brother Ronald and son-in-law Todd Williams. Dick is also survived by his brother Gordon; sons-in-law, David Guarino, Steve Lombard and Tim Schroeder; 11 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial to celebrate Richard’s life will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, March 21 in the historic Church of St. Peter, 241 Broadway, by the Rev. Thomas H. Chevalier, pastor. Burial with military honors will be private at the convenience of the family. Donations may be made in Dick’s memory to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or to the Church of St. Peter, 241 Broadway(www.stpetersaratoga.com, under Memorial donations). Arrangements are under the direction of the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Homes of 628 North Broadway (518-584-5373). Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/richard-l-haner
Published in The Saratogian on Mar. 15, 2020