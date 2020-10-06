1/
Richard M. Weaver
1942 - 2020
Mechanicville-Richard M. Weaver, 77, of Mid Rise Apartments, died Wednesday, October 2nd at St. Peter's Hospital, following a short illness. Born in Ballston Spa on November 30, 1942, he was the son of the late Myron Weaver and Permelia Butler. Richard graduated from Saratoga Springs High School and joined the US Army shortly thereafter. He served over 8 years in the Army with over 6 years of active duty. During his service, he was stationed in Panama, Thailand, Fort Hood, TX and also Alabama. He was honorably discharged in 1971. Richard worked as a security officer for various companies, most recently for the US Navy, at their base on Andros Island, Bahamas. He had also worked for the Saratoga County Sheriff's Department and the NYS Department of Transportation. He was a longtime member and current/former Commander at the American Legion Post 91, Mechanicville. He was a kind soul who was proud of his country and the time he spent serving it. He is survived by his siblings Merrilyn(Dicey) Capone of Ballston Spa, Joan McCarty of Raleigh, NC and Keith "Clyde"(Charlene) Weaver of Schuylerville, beloved nieces Jill Conley and Michelle Plummer, fishing partner and friend Bill Sicker, and several other beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Richard was predeceased by his siblings James Weaver, Alice Gray, Beverly Clairmont and Arlene Ward. Military honors and inurnment will be held on Friday, October 9th at 9:30AM at the Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duel Rd, Schuylerville, NY 12871. Those wishing to attend are asked to be at the visitors center of the cemetery at 9:15am. A celebration of life will follow at the American Legion Post 91, Mechanicville. Due to current guidelines, all in attendance must wear a mask during all services. Memorial contributions in Richard's name can be made to the American Legion Post 91, 427 S Main St, Mechanicville, NY 12118. http://www.lastingmemories.com/richard-m-weaver

Published in The Saratogian from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Memorial Gathering
09:15 AM
visitors center of the cemetery
OCT
9
Inurnment
09:30 AM
Saratoga National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, Inc.
39 South Main Street
Mechanicville, NY 12118
(518) 664-4500
