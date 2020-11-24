GANSEVOORT - Richard Mergendahl, age 66, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 22, 2020 in the arms of his family after a 20-year battle with cancer. He was born on December 7, 1953 in Schenectady, NY, son of the late William Mergendahl and Rose Caputo. Rick graduated from Linton High School in Schenectady, class of 1972. He joined the army in 1978 and was stationed in Germany and Texas. Rick worked at Saratoga Springs School District as a custodian for 19 years. He loved music, the Beatles was his favorite band and he ran away from home to go to Woodstock. He loved astronomy, all things paranormal, camping, fishing, and playing his guitar. Rick played in many area bands throughout the years. Above all, Rick loved his family very much, especially his wife, his “dream girl”. He gave his daughter the love of music and his sarcastic attitude. He loved watching NASCAR and professional wrestling with his son. As a child, he spent a lot of time with his cousins Annie and Kathy, whom he was close with throughout his life. Rick is survived by his loving wife of 37 years Mimi Mergendahl; son Lucas Mergendahl; daughter Jaala Dawn; many brother and sisters-in-law and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his Aunt Liz and Uncle Angelo DeSalvatore, and his nephew Frank Williams. A funeral service will be held at 4 pm on Friday November 27, 2020 at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave, Saratoga Springs, New York. Family and friends may call from 2 pm to 4 pm prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to funeral home to help the family cover costs. Due to the ongoing public health concerns of COVID-19 social distancing as well as mandatory wearing of a face mask is required. We thank you for your patience as we work to safeguard the wellness of our staff and every guest. For online condolences, visit our website at www.compassionatefuneralcare.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/richard-mergendahl