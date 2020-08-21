1/1
Richard P. Miglucci
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Saratoga Springs, NY – Richard P. Miglucci entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Saratoga Hospital. He was 77.Richard was born April 3, 1943 in Saratoga Springs. He worked in the maintenance department for the Adirondack Trust Bank in Saratoga Springs. Richard will be greatly missed by his family and friends.He is survived by his three sisters; Victoria Harrington of Saratoga Springs, Nancy Draper of Washington, Diane Nutting of Florida; his loving canine companion Danielle and many nieces, nephews, cousins and beloved friends too numerous to list.Relatives and friends may call from 4 to 6pm Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at the William J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home, 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs (518-584-5373). Following required health protocols, proper social distancing must be maintained and masks or face coverings must be worn.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00am Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at St. Clement’s Church, 231 Lake Ave. by Rev. Juanito Asprec.Burial will follow in the family plot at St. Peter’s Cemetery, West Ave.Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/richard-p-miglucci


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Saratogian from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
William J. Burke & Sons - Saratoga Springs
628 North Broadway
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
(518) 584-5373
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Saratogian.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved