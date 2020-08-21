Saratoga Springs, NY – Richard P. Miglucci entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Saratoga Hospital. He was 77.Richard was born April 3, 1943 in Saratoga Springs. He worked in the maintenance department for the Adirondack Trust Bank in Saratoga Springs. Richard will be greatly missed by his family and friends.He is survived by his three sisters; Victoria Harrington of Saratoga Springs, Nancy Draper of Washington, Diane Nutting of Florida; his loving canine companion Danielle and many nieces, nephews, cousins and beloved friends too numerous to list.Relatives and friends may call from 4 to 6pm Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at the William J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home, 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs (518-584-5373). Following required health protocols, proper social distancing must be maintained and masks or face coverings must be worn.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00am Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at St. Clement’s Church, 231 Lake Ave. by Rev. Juanito Asprec.Burial will follow in the family plot at St. Peter’s Cemetery, West Ave.Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/richard-p-miglucci