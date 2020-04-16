|
|
Richard Ward Craft,80,a resident of Jelley's Road and formerly of Middlegrove,NY went to be with our heavenly father on April 12,2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family following a brief illness.Richard was born in Highmount,NY on September 7,1939 the son of the late Walter and Vera Washburn Craft.He grew up in the Catskills where he and his loving wife met and united in marriage.Richard lived in Middlegrove,NY and worked as a Turbine Tech for General Electric for 33 years.He and his wife then moved to Pownal where he resided for 20 years.Richard was a submarine veteran of the United States Navy from 1957-1962 and a member of the Naval Reserves for 5 years.Richard enjoyed traveling to many reunions as a member of the Holland Club of the Submarine Veterans of Saratoga Springs,NY. Richard is survived by his wife of 60 years Greta Siska Craft of Pownal,children Richard Craft,Jr and his wife Marilou of Pownal and Theresa McKenna and her husband Gerard,Jr of Middlegrove,NY, grandchildren Richard Craft, III and his wife Meghan and Stephen Craft and his wife Kate both of Bennington, Gerrard McKenna,III and his fiance Eleanor Berry of Mechanicville,NY and Jessica McKenna of Middlegrove,NY,6 great grandchildren and siblings Walter Craft of North Carolina,Carolyn Neal and her husband Olen of Bear Lake,PA and Edmond Craft and his wife Sharon of Lock Sheldrad,NY.A celebration of Richard's life with military honors will be held and announced at a later date.There are no visiting hours.If friends desire, memorial gifts in Richard's memory may be made to the Pownal Rescue Squad,c/o Hanson-Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home P.O. Box 957 Bennington, VT 05201.To send the family personal condolences please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com.The family has entrusted arrangements to the care of Hanson-Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home 213 West Main Street Bennington, VT. http://www.lastingmemories.com/richard-ward-craft
Published in The Saratogian on Apr. 17, 2020