Anchorage Alaska - Riley T. Casey, age 63 passed away on August 6, 2018 at Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage, Alaska surrounded by people who loved him. Riley was born on December 24, 1954 in Saratoga Springs, NY. He was the son of the late Lawrence and Jean (Devoe) Casey of Schuylerville, New York. Rite of Committal will follow next year at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville, New York. Riley’s love of fishing and the great outdoors brought him to Alaska in 1981 and kept him there until his final days. Riley loved to fish the Battenkill in New York and Anchor River in Alaska. Beyond fishing Riley was an amazing mechanic and could fix just about anything broken that was put in front of him. Anybody that knew him most likely had Riley help with some form of mechanical repair at one time or another. He will be greatly missedHe is survived by his sons, Joseph Casey of Anchorage, Alaska and Riley (Katie) Casey of Ellisville, Missouri; brothers, Larry (Debbie) Casey of Eagle River, Alaska, David (Barb) Casey of Mechanicville, New York; sisters, Linda (Jim) Still of Kingston, New York, Megan (Roger) Norton of Bloomingbury, New York and Nancy Casey of Troy, New York; ex-wife, Diana Casey; and a special mention for his “buddies,” Louis Duffy and Heaven McAllister. The family would like to thank the entire staff at Providence Alaska Medical Center for the compassionate care and support provided.There will be a rite of committal on August 9th 2019 at 1:00PM at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. All are welcome in this remembrance to Riley T. Casey. There will also be a small gathering after the ceremony from 3:00-5:00PM at 4 Preston Court, Ganesvort, NY. http://www.lastingmemories.com/riley-t-casey-1
Published in The Saratogian on Aug. 4, 2019