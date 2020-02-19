|
Rita P. Morrill, 85, of Wilkes-Barre and formerly of Saratoga Springs, NY, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Allied Services Meade Street Skilled Nursing, Wilkes-Barre.Rita was born in London, England, the daughter of Thomas and Lena Grace Tulley Jones. She loved antiquing and going to auctions. She was an active volunteer while living in Saratoga Springs. She was a member of St. Nicholas Church in Wilkes-Barre.Rita was preceded in death by her husband Robert E. Morrill on October 28, 1999.She is survived by her daughter, Christine Ferriero and her husband, Frank, Wilkes-Barre; son, Kevin Morrill and his wife, Robin, Louisville, KY; granddaughter, Sarah Morrill; nephews, Mike and David; nieces, Ellen, Stacey, Carol and Susan.Rita’s family would like to thank the nurses, aides and activity staff on the 3rd floor at Allied Services Meade Street Skilled Nursing (Little Flowers Manor) for their kindness and compassion .Funeral services will be held on Friday at 9:30 AM from the Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Avenue, Wilkes-Barre, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10 AM in St. Nicholas Church, 226 S. Washington Street, Wilkes-Barre. Interment will be alongside her husband in Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville, NY on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 9:30 AM.Friends may call on Thursday from 5-7 PM at the funeral home.Memorial donations if desired may be made to St. Nicholas Church, 226 S. Washington Street, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701, St. Vincent De Paul Kitchen, 39 E. Jackson Street, Wilkes Barre, PA 18701 or the SPCA of Luzerne County, 524 E. Main Street, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.Online condolences may be sent by visiting Rita’s obituary at www.natandgawlas.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/rita-p-morrill
Published in The Saratogian on Feb. 20, 2020