Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury
11 Lafayette Street
Queensbury, NY 12804
(518) 761-9303
Robert McDonough
Robert A. McDonough

Robert A. McDonough Obituary
Robert A. McDonough, 84, of Sargent Street, Queensbury passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Born on July 4, 1935 in Saratoga Springs, he was the son of the late Albert and Cecelia (LaMoria) McDonough and grandson of the late Daniel and Eliza McDonough (Brandon, VT) and Peter and Hattie LaMoria (Rutland, VT). He graduated from Saratoga Springs High School 1955 and served with the Army Security Agency for three years. He was predeceased by his wife of 52 years and high school sweetheart, Ann (Davison) whom he married on July 16, 1960. Throughout his life, he and Ann camped all over the northeast with their, the Apache and the Blazer, but settled down on a permanent spot right on the coast in Cape Neddick Maine where the past 30 summers were spent. In Maine, Bob felt at home and was a friendly fave welcoming returning campers at the Cape Neddick Campground. He enjoyed lobstering, blueberry picking, relaxing with all the locals, and watching the tides go in and out. In the winters, he enjoyed ice fishing, hunting, and woodworking. He volunteered as Scoutmaster for BSA Troop #6 in Glens Falls and was pleased to see his sons and grandsons also involved in Scouting. He retired from Finch Pruyn in 1997 having spent 27 years working for the company, uncluding managing Finch’s retail stores for home appliances. He was an active member of Church of the Messiah in Glens Falls and held the position of Warden. Brother of the late Shirley (McDonough) Post of Saratoga, Brother-in-law of John L. Davison, Jr. of Maine and New Hampshire, Uncle of Darlene (Gregg) Burke of Saratoga Springs. Dearly loved father of Bruce R. (Julie) and their children Bennett and Clare of Saratoga Springs, Eric J. (Anne) and their children Drake and Colin of Ballston Spa, Ellen A. (Joseph) Malinowski and their children Joseph and Sarah of Niskayuna.A private wake was held and a memorial service will be held at Christ Episcopal Church, Ballston Spa, at a later time and he will be laid to rest next to Ann in the side chapel inside Church of the Messiah. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the staff and doctors at Glens Falls Hospital and Wesley Springs, 5th floor.Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/robert-a-mcdonough
Published in The Saratogian on Mar. 28, 2020
