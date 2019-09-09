|
|
Saratoga Springs, NY – Robert Bouford, 77, passed away of natural causes Friday, September 6, 2019 at Saratoga Hospital. Born on July 23, 1942, he was a lifetime resident of Saratoga Springs, currently residing at the Pyramid Pines Estates. Robert was a veteran of the United States Marines and was a self-employed contractor in Saratoga Springs.A loving and devoted father and grandfather, Robert leaves behind his daughter Christina (Bouford) Brewer of Queensbury, NY; son Robert Bouford of San Diago, California; grandchildren Chrishenda Bose, Christyl Bouford, Michael Najera, Robert Bouford, Jr., and Christian Bouford; and great grandchildren Amanda, Abigail, Lindsey, Evalina, Tony, and Julian. He is also survived by his sister Sharon McNeil, half-brother Dale Parks, several nieces, nephews, and good family friends.We all will meet you in Heaven. You are truly missed and loved in many ways.Relatives and friends are invited to call from 11 am to 1 pm on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at the William J. Burke & Sons/ Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Homes, 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 (518-584-5373). A funeral home service will follow at 1pm. Burial with military honors will follow at 2:30 at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Duell Rd. Schuylerville. Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com.www.burkefuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/robert-bouford
Published in The Saratogian on Sept. 10, 2019