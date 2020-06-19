Robert Bruce Amrhein
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cambridge - Robert Bruce Amrhein, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, June 9, 2020.He was born August 22, 1958 to Colleen Shannon Amrhein and William Swanson Amrhein in Saratoga Springs, New York. Known to most of his family and friends as Bob or Bobby.Bobby was born with a developmental disability which never deterred him from the joy of time spent with his family, friends and care-givers throughout his life. Bobby rarely exhibited anything but both internal and external happiness. He touched many with his sense of humor with true innocence and a wonder for life. He brought others to understand, through action, what kindness and understanding truly mean and the special ways we can connect with one another. He enjoyed toy cars, watching cartoons, and going out for coffee, coffee, and more coffee. He would carry other small items in his hands which provided a necessary connection to the sense of touch. As a youngster he appreciated all forms of music and would rock back and forth, with unbounded exuberance, for hours on end. One endearing quality was to “instigate and antagonize”, with a particular cleverness and zeal, merely to get a giggle and await one’s reaction. He relished sitting in his favorite recliner, watching old westerns, often covering his head with his blanket, to play his version of peek-a-boo or when ready to fall asleep. He participated with Meals on Wheels taking pleasure in providing help to others with special needs.Bobby is predeceased by his father, William, mother Colleen Shannon, and brother Mark.He is survived by his brother Gregory (Lauren), brother Gary (Oralie), sister Mary Anne Spiezio (Tim), step-sister Laura Guinta (Chris), a host of nieces & nephews, and his extended family of care-givers Heather Kennedy, Karill Grom and Darlene Martinez.Bobby received remarkable care throughout his life, spanning decades, to which the family wishes to express their profound gratitude. Notwithstanding the immense responsibility, his sister Mary Anne, provided amazing guidance with the care he received as well, establishing much in the best interest of his needs.Private services will be held.Heavenly Father,Walk through our houses, and remove all of our worries and sorrows.Please watch over and heal our families and friends.Bring quiet where there is chaos,Bring light where there is darkness,And place love and understanding in our hearts.In Jesus name, Amen.Online remembrances can be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/robert-bruce-amrhein

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Saratogian from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved