Cambridge - Robert Bruce Amrhein, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, June 9, 2020.He was born August 22, 1958 to Colleen Shannon Amrhein and William Swanson Amrhein in Saratoga Springs, New York. Known to most of his family and friends as Bob or Bobby.Bobby was born with a developmental disability which never deterred him from the joy of time spent with his family, friends and care-givers throughout his life. Bobby rarely exhibited anything but both internal and external happiness. He touched many with his sense of humor with true innocence and a wonder for life. He brought others to understand, through action, what kindness and understanding truly mean and the special ways we can connect with one another. He enjoyed toy cars, watching cartoons, and going out for coffee, coffee, and more coffee. He would carry other small items in his hands which provided a necessary connection to the sense of touch. As a youngster he appreciated all forms of music and would rock back and forth, with unbounded exuberance, for hours on end. One endearing quality was to “instigate and antagonize”, with a particular cleverness and zeal, merely to get a giggle and await one’s reaction. He relished sitting in his favorite recliner, watching old westerns, often covering his head with his blanket, to play his version of peek-a-boo or when ready to fall asleep. He participated with Meals on Wheels taking pleasure in providing help to others with special needs.Bobby is predeceased by his father, William, mother Colleen Shannon, and brother Mark.He is survived by his brother Gregory (Lauren), brother Gary (Oralie), sister Mary Anne Spiezio (Tim), step-sister Laura Guinta (Chris), a host of nieces & nephews, and his extended family of care-givers Heather Kennedy, Karill Grom and Darlene Martinez.Bobby received remarkable care throughout his life, spanning decades, to which the family wishes to express their profound gratitude. Notwithstanding the immense responsibility, his sister Mary Anne, provided amazing guidance with the care he received as well, establishing much in the best interest of his needs.Private services will be held.Heavenly Father,Walk through our houses, and remove all of our worries and sorrows.Please watch over and heal our families and friends.Bring quiet where there is chaos,Bring light where there is darkness,And place love and understanding in our hearts.In Jesus name, Amen.Online remembrances can be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/robert-bruce-amrhein
Published in The Saratogian from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.