Rock City Falls - Robert C. Mulligan, 87, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, September 19, 2019, surrounded by his family and friends. Born in Rock City Falls, NY on May 3, 1932, he was the son of Paul and Ethel Mulligan.Bob was a lifelong farmer, raising and trading horses. In his younger years, he was a logger using his horses to skid the timber. He was one of the last farmers in the area to use horses for logging.He was predeceased by his parents Paul and Ethel, and his brothers Wallace and William. Bob is survived by his nephew AJ Mulligan (Kristina), and John Shippey who was like a grandson to Bob.Relatives and friends are invited to call on Tuesday, September 24 from 1pm to 2pm at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High Street Ballston Spa. A service will be held at 2pm. Burial will follow in Middle Grove Cemetery.The family would like to thank Community Hospice of Saratoga especially Justina for their care and compassion.Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/robert-c-mulligan
Published in The Saratogian on Sept. 22, 2019