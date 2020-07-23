Robert D. Roe Sr. of Palm Bay, Florida (formerly of Saratoga Springs, NY), passed away peacefully on May 23, 2020 after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease. He was 80. Born to Anne Kenny and William Roe, he was a loving husband, father and grandfather known for his sense of humor, fun spirit and love of life. Bob was born and raised in the Bronx, New York and spent summers growing up in Lake George, NY. He always spoke fondly of his childhood friends and never lost touch with them, continuing to reunite annually. Other childhood memories he often spoke about included boxing, horseback riding, swimming in the Harlem River, having his first paper route at nine years old and making deliveries for the local neighborhood butcher. In addition to having a successful career in optical sales, Bob was known for his involvement with the Saratoga County Conservative party, serving as chairman for many years and working tirelessly on behalf of his core beliefs. Bob loved being around family and was happiest when there was any gathering of people. He was never at a loss for words and loved to engage people in conversation. He was especially good at making people laugh, even in difficult situations, and always had a funny story or joke to tell. Bob was also an avid reader and loved to stay active by skiing and playing in the pool. Later in life he became a certified scuba diver, took up hiking and started playing golf. Bob loved dogs and frequently talked about the pets he had over the years. He often liked to joke about his dislike for cats but always seemed to have one curled up in his lap. He was a member of the Wilton Elks Club and proud member of the Lake George Polar Bear Club. Even though he was always on the go, he always managed to find time to give back through his work with the Saratoga Conservative Party and by teaching skiing to disabled children at the Double H Ranch in Lake Luzerne, NY. Bob is survived by his wife of almost 40 years Ann T. Roe of Palm Bay, Florida (formerly of Saratoga Springs, NY); five children: Christina (Scott) Manuai of Columbiana, Alabama, Robert D. Roe, Jr. (Mara Lynn) of Naples Florida, Jennifer Roe of Ballston Spa, NY, Theresa Geleta (Matthew) of Saratoga Springs, NY and Jonathan Roe (Tracie) of Saratoga Springs, NY; two step children: Scott Iannone (Maria) of Sharon Springs, NY and Nicole Flesher (Richard) of Palm Bay, Florida; siblings Mary Anne Roe of Glen Mills, Pennsylvania, Kenny Roe of Pearl River, NY and John Roe of New City, NY. Bob is also survived by 11 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; as well as several cousins, nieces, and nephews. Bob is predeceased by his sister Anne Jill Scileppi of Whipple, OH and stepson J. Christopher Iannone of Saratoga Springs, NY. Mr. Roe was a communicant of St. Therese Chapel in Gansevoort, NY and St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Palm Bay, FL. Burial services will tentatively take place at St. Peter’s Peaceful Meadows Cemetery in Saratoga Springs, NY this Fall. Donations can be made to either the William Child Hospice House 381 Medaplex Parkway, Palm Bay, FL 32907 or online at https://hf.org/ways_to_help/donate.cfm
or to Double H Ranch 97 Hidden Valley Rd. Lake Luzerne, NY 12846 or online at https://www.doublehranch.org/donate/
http://www.lastingmemories.com/robert-d-roe-sr