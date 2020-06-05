Wilton, NYRobert DeSieno of Mountain Ledge Rd. Wilton, NY passed away suddenly on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. He was 57 years old.Born on February 11, 1963, in Woodland, CA, he was the son of and Marcie Barrett DeSieno and Robert P. DeSieno.Robert worked as a messenger for the New York State Senate for over 18 years.Robert lived a life of struggle with a developmental handicap, always courageous, always committed to strengthening his abilities, working to be a caring member of his community and a beloved member of his family. He taught us how to struggle through adversity and sustain dignity in life's trying moments. We will miss him and his special gifts dearly.In his leisure, Robert loved to discuss baseball with family and friends. He loved to read and research various topics and use that knowledge to educate the various people that were in his life.He is predeceased by his mother Marcie who passed away on August 28, 2018Survivors include his father Robert of Saratoga Springs and his brother Timothy DeSieno and his wife Joanne De Silva of New York, NY, and their children, Jacob, Joshua, and Zachary.A celebration of Robert’s life will be held at a later date.Funeral services are entrusted to the Tunison Funeral Home 105 Lake Ave. Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.Online memorials can be made at www.tunisonfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/robert-desieno
Published in The Saratogian from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.