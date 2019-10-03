Home

Robert F. Schrade

Robert F. Schrade, 91 of Saint Petersburg, FL, passed September 27, 2019. Born in Saratoga Springs, New York. Son of former Mayor Henry Schrade and Dorothy Baker Schrade. Graduated from Saratoga high school where he was active in sports. Graduated from state University of New York. Served with 3rd Army division during the Korean War. Former owner of Gold Lion Tavern on Church Street before moving to Florida. Worked at Saratoga Springs race track and at Derby Lanes in Saint Petersburg FL. Life Member of the American Legion Post 70 and Elks lodge 161 in Saratoga, AM Vets Post 8 and Suncoast Korean Veterans of Saint Petersburg. He is predeceased by wife Evelyn and brother Henry. Survived by 2 children Constance and Robert both in Virginia, 2 stepchildren Roy Schroder in CT and Joan Hayes in Saratoga. 5 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. He will be laid to rest beside his wife at Saratoga National Cemetery at a later date. http://www.lastingmemories.com/robert-f-schrade
Published in The Saratogian on Oct. 6, 2019
