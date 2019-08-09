|
SARATOGA SPRINGS - Robert J. Gulotty, age 81, peacefully passed away at his Saratoga Lake home with his wife and best friend Frances McGee and other family members at his side, following a brief illness on Thursday, August 8, 2019.He was born on August 30, 1937 in Long Beach, NY, the son of the late Angelo Gulotty and Constance Varrone Gulotty.Bob was proud of his Italian heritage, with so many stories of his family tree living rich and classic Italian American lives. Bob was an amazing storyteller and could remember details, names, times, and conversations. His children and especially grandchildren loved gathering at his and Fran’s dinner table, to hear the history and sometime tales unfold.Bob was an Executive Director for the Department of Labor in Albany for many years. Following his retirement, Robert also took a position sponsored by the World Bank to help implement improved labor practices in Russia and Bulgaria.Bob continued to do what he enjoyed in his retirement, being on his boat with his grandkids and enjoying love of summer, swimming and sailing on Saratoga Lake, and gambling in the casinos with his wife of 33 years, Fran McGee. In winter, he could be found in Boynton Beach, Florida, serving on numerous boards of their condominium or watching the mega ships on the Intracoastal waterway. He and Fran also locally owned antique businesses in Saratoga, “Forty Caroline Antiques” and “Downstreet Antiques”. Robert inspired everyone he met with his sense of humor, sharp wit, and disarming charm. He loved to joke around, and he loved to laugh and cause laughter.Bob also spend a lot of time on his second floor deck overlooking Saratoga Lake talking to his local friends, the “Blue Heron” and the fish that would fly out of the water to say “Hello Bob.”Bob was also an avid supporter of his Alma Mater, the University of Miami, where he visited several times a year. He was also an unfailing Giants fan. He loved being part of the Saratoga scene, and could be seen at the track, having coffee with Fran, or Friday happy hour cocktails with friends.Robert is survived by his wife of 33 years, Frances McGee; children, Robert Gulotty (Judy), Laura Miller (John), Douglas Gulotty (Cherie), Michael Gulotty (Donna), Eric Gulotty (Audrey); daughter-in-law, Debra Ross; grandchildren, Robert II, Eva, Richard, Ellie, Colton Koch, lan Miller, Savannah Miller, TheresaPalmer, Brittney, Olivia, Sophia, Eric II, and Sabrina; great-grandchild, Aden Palmer; sister-in-law, Kathy Walsh; nieces, Tracey Martin, Amy Walsh; nephews, Bill and Matthew Walsh, and many friends who will miss him dearly.He is preceded in death by parents, Angelo & Connie; daughter, Gina; sister, Marilyn; granddaughter, Madeline Miller.Family and friends may call from Noon to 2 PM on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave. (Rte 9 and/or Marion Ave.), Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. A memorial service will commence at 2 PM with the Minister Glenn Harrison presiding.At the family's request there will be a private burial at Memory Gardens Cemetery, 983 Watervliet Shaker Road, Albany, NY 12205.In lieu of flowers, the family has requested contributions to Franklin Community Center, 10 Franklin Street, Saratoga Springs, 12866If you wish to express your online condolences or view the Obituary, please visit our website at www.compassionatefuneralcare.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/robert-j-gulotty
Published in The Saratogian on Aug. 11, 2019