BALLSTON SPA:Robert J. Jones, age 86, Lifelong resident of Saratoga Springs passed away March 19, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s and Cancer. He was born on August 13, 1933 to Frank Jones and Margaret (Berrigan) Jones.He served in the US Army during the Korean conflict (1953-1956) with the 11th Engineer Division.Known as BJ or Jonesy; did many odd jobs around Saratoga Springs during his lifetime. He retired from Saratoga Springs Fire Department in 1985.Until his illness you would often find him at the Post Office on Broadway, Stewart’s and Price Chopper making his “daily rounds”. He had a special place in his heart for Matt’s Service Center on Maple Ave.He is proceeded by his parents, his sisters Ann (Armstrong), Rosemary (Gorham), his brothers John and Frank.Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 52 years Dawn (MacChesney), his sons Chris (Micki), Jon (Liz) and Toby (Heather) Jones. His Grandchildren, Izabella, Tiffany, Red, Conner, Madalynn, Brayden and Robert (Robbie).The family would like to extend our appreciation and gratitude to the nurses and friends on A-2 at the Saratoga Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Ballston Spa.In Lieu of flowers donations can be made in Robert’s name to: The Alzheimer’s Association of NE New York, 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405, Albany, NY 12205.Arrangements will be made at a later date with Compassionate Care Funeral Home, 402 Maple Ave, Saratoga Springs.For online condolences, visit www.compassiontefuneralcare.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/robert-j-jones
Published in The Saratogian on Mar. 25, 2020