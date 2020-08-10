1/
Robert J. Jones
Ballston Spa-Robert J. Jones- age 86, Lifelong resident of Saratoga Springs passed away March 19, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s and Cancer. Family and friends may call from 12 noon to 1 pm on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY. Interment with military honors will be held at 2 pm at the Gerald B.H.Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, New York 12871 following the visitation at the funeral home. In Lieu of flowers donations an be made in Robert’s name to: The Alzheimer’s Association of NE New York, 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405, Albany, NY 12205. For online condolences, visit www.compassiontefuneralcare.com


Published in The Saratogian from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Compassionate Funeral Care Inc
402 Maple Ave
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
(518) 584-4844
