Ballston Spa-Robert J. Jones- age 86, Lifelong resident of Saratoga Springs passed away March 19, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s and Cancer. Family and friends may call from 12 noon to 1 pm on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY. Interment with military honors will be held at 2 pm at the Gerald B.H.Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, New York 12871 following the visitation at the funeral home. In Lieu of flowers donations an be made in Robert’s name to: The Alzheimer’s Association of NE New York, 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405, Albany, NY 12205. For online condolences, visit www.compassiontefuneralcare.com