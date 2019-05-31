Saratoga Springs, NYRobert James Doyle, 82, passed Tuesday, May 28, 2019.Born in Troy, NY, Robert was the son of the late Edward and Alice Lewis Doyle. He graduated from Russell Sage College with a B.A. in Economics. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force as a Flight Engineer stationed in Alaska. He was a member of the ITAM Dominick Smaldone Post, the American Legion and past Commander of American Legion Post 70. Robert retired as a Vice President from General Accident Insurance Company after more than 30 years in the insurance industry.Robert was predeceased by his wife of 52 years, Eileen Jane Doyle. Survivors include his son Patrick (Melissa) Doyle and grandsons Ronan and Jameson Doyle of Malta, daughter Maureen (Adriane) Doyle of Bethesda, Maryland, son Andrew (Nancy) Doyle and grandchildren Colin and Maggie Doyle of Saratoga Springs, daughter Colleen (David) Henry and grandsons Robert and Morgan Henry of Schoharie, daughter Kathleen (Michael) Hockford and granddaughters Shannon and Erin Hockford of Latham and daughter Anne Marie (Jay) Kicinski and granddaughters Lauren and Nina Kicinski of Orange Park, Florida. Robert is also survived by his sisters Helen (Thomas) Robitaille, Shirley Alghzali, Anne Marie (Rocco) Capuano and his brothers Michael Doyle and Anthony (Sheila) Doyle as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and wife, Robert was predeceased by his brother, Edward Doyle and sisters Mary Berthiaume Thomas, Patricia Wilkinson and Kathleen Smith.The Doyle Family would like to extend their appreciation to Lee at Home Helpers, the nurses and staff in the D1 wing at Saratoga Hospital, Dr. Daoui, Dr. Kufs and for all the great conversations our father had with Dr. Card.Relatives and friends may call from 5 to 8pm Monday, June 3, 2019 at the William J, Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Homes, 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs (584-5373).A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10am Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at the Church of St. Peter, 241 Broadway by the Rev. Thomas M. Chevalier, Pastor.Burial with military honors will follow in the family plot at St Peter’s Cemetery, West Ave.In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Night Out For You Inc., www.nightoutforyou.org, PO Box 1341 Latham, NY 12110.Online remembrances may be made at burkefuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/robert-james-doyle-1 Published in The Saratogian on June 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary