Robert L. Carson

Robert L. Carson Obituary
SARATOGA SPRINGS - Robert L. Carson, age 93, a longtime Glenville resident passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019 in Saratoga Springs with his family at his side.At the family’s request, the graveside service with military honors that was scheduled for 1:00 pm on Friday, March 20, 2020 at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, will be postponed to a later date, date to be determined. For online condolences, visit www.compassionatefuneralcare.com.
Published in The Saratogian on Mar. 15, 2020
