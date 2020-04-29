Home

Robert Masson


1936 - 2020
Robert Masson Obituary
Ballston SpaRobert H. Masson 84, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. He was born in the Bronx, NY on February 13, 1936 to Hans and Elisabeth Masson. He served in the United States Army.Bob owned and operated the IGA Village Market in Ballston Spa for 22 years. He also worked for JR Welding for many years and was currently working as a bus monitor for Upstate Transit.Bob was a lifelong member and past president of the Ballston Spa Lions Club. He was also a member of the VFW Post 358 and American Legion Post 234 of Ballston Spa. He was a member of the Rock City Falls Volunteer Fire Dept and served as commissioner.Bob was always there to help out in his community. He was a regular donor to the American Red Cross and reached out to many charity organizations including the Shriners. He enjoyed collecting trains and train memorabilia, taking his beloved dog Heidi out for car rides and spending time with his family and friends.Bob is survived by his son Robert A. Masson.Due to the current restrictions a private service will be held. A celebration to honor Bob’s life will be announced on a later date.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Bob may be made to the .Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/robert-h-masson
Published in The Saratogian on Apr. 30, 2020
