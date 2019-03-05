Saratoga Springs, NY/ Venice, FL – Robert “Bobby” Mitchell, 50, passed away suddenly on Saturday, March 2, 2019. Bobby was born September 10, 1968 in St. Albans, VT to Marcia and Edward Mitchell. He grew up in Randolph, VT where he attended Randolph Union High School and Champlain College in Burlington, VT.His passion for the culinary industry began in Randolph, VT, which paved the way for his future. Bobby owned multiple successful restaurants in Saratoga Springs, NY and Albany, NY: The Wheatfields, Doc’s Steak House and Juicy Burgers & More. He enjoyed skiing, playing the drums, loud music, NASCAR, and riding rollercoasters with his daughter. He also had a passion for cars and enjoyed going to car shows, checking out the “sweet” rides.He was a father, a husband, a son, an uncle and a dear friend. He will always be remembered for his charismatic personality, humor, and overall generosity. He was a very loving and giving individual who would do anything for anyone. He was a man of few words: a listener not a speaker, unless he was comfortable with his surroundings; a creature of habit- with his Charlie Brown attire, every day wearing a black logoed short or long sleeve shirt depending on the time of year with his restaurant logo. It wasn’t until a memorable vacation to Hawaii with his family in 2017 that he stepped outside of his comfort zone and purchased shirts that were colorful & not black- a shock to all. Though the time he had on this earth was far too short, the impact he had on the lives he touched was enormous and everlasting. Everyone has a special moment they’ve shared with Bobby that will keep him alive in their thoughts and memories forever.Because of his kind heart and generosity, Bobby is able to pass on the gift of life to many with his organ donation.Bobby is survived by his loving and supportive wife, Joyce Mitchell and their daughter, Brittany Foley; his mother Marcia; his sister, Elizabeth Mitchell Briggs (Vernon); his brother in law, Paul Chomka (Carolyn); his sisters' in law, Diane Hyle (Rich) and June Flickinger (Cliff); many nieces and nephews; his beloved dogs, Sebastian and Miss Molly; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.He is pre-deceased by his father Edward, his in-laws Floyd and Jennie Chomka, his grandparents, 2 uncles, cousin and his favorite mini pooch Junior.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: American Foundation for Suicide Prevention at https://afsp.org/take-action/give-a-gift/in-memory-of/Relatives and friends may call from 4 to 6:30pm Friday March 8, 2019, with a service at 6:30pm at the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff, Inc. Funeral Homes, 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs, (518-584-5373). Additional services will be held in Venice, FL.Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhom.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/robert-bobby-mitchell Published in The Saratogian on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary