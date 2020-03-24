|
|
WILTON: Robert Ploss, age 69, peacefully passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at home with his family at his side. He was born on August 3, 1950 in Pittsfield, MA, the son of the late Robert Ploss and Ruth Norton Ploss. Bob worked as a contractor in Saratoga Springs for a number of years and was very active in his community, having served two terms on the community services board and was a long-standing member of the AA community. Bob was an incredible man, loyal to a fault with family and friends. Bob so enjoyed fishing, rebuilding classic cars and most importantly lending a helping hand whenever he could. His most cherished memories were time spent with his wife, his children and grandchildren.Bob is survived by his wife, Leah Rosenthal Ploss; son, Garth Ploss (Katie); daughter, Christy Ploss - Moody (Brad); sister, Judy Fisher; brother-in-law, David Rosenthal; grandchildren, Bobby Ploss, Hunter Moody, Quinn Moody, Lucy Ploss; many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends who will miss him dearly. Due to the current ban on gatherings calling hours and service will be postponed until a later date.For online condolences, please visit www.compassionatefuneralcare.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/robert-ploss
Published in The Saratogian on Mar. 25, 2020