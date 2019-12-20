The Saratogian Obituaries
Saratoga Springs – Robert P. Rivers-Vanauken passed away on December 19, 2019.Calling hours are Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 4-7pm at Burke Funeral Home, 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10am on Monday, December 23, 2019 at St. Clement’s Church, 231 Lake Avenue, Saratoga Springs. Burial will follow at St. Peter’s Cemetery, West Ave. Online remembrances may be made and a full obituary can be seen at www.burkefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Saratogian on Dec. 21, 2019
