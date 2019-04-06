|
Schuylerville-Robert “Bob” Sullivan, 78, a lifelong resident of Schuylerville passed away Friday, April 5, 2019 at his home surrounded by his beloved family.Born July 30, 1940 in Victory Mills, NY he was the son of the late George C. and Christina M. Cormie Sullivan.Bob was an athlete and enjoyed playing eight-man football, basketball, baseball and in later years softball. He played until his late 50’s as pitcher on the Lippy’s Softball Team. He was a member of the Green Sabres Drum and Bugle Corps. One of his greatest honors was playing with the Corp at President John F. Kennedy’s inauguration in Washington, D.C. He was very active with Schuylerville OSAA and had coached the young kids of Schuylerville for over 20 years.Bob retired from Niagara Mohawk where he worked as a Senior Gas Mechanic for 37 years. In his retirement, he was the crossing guard at Schuylerville Central School where he made many friends and loved the young children entrusted to his care.In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his three brothers, Kenneth, Harold and Frank; and one nephew, Kenny Sullivan.Survivors include his beloved wife of 58 years, Nancy Sullivan of Schuylerville; two sons, Robert Sullivan (Charlie), Rick Sullivan (Wendy); two daughters, Bernadette DeGregory (Arthur) and Suzette Polley (Tony); seven grandchildren, Laci, Michael, Rikki, Ariel, Tristan, Dawson, and Dayne; five great grandchildren, Lily Grace, Paisley Lyn, Cameron, Braelyn, and Gracelyn; as well as many nieces and nephews.A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10am Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Notre Dame-Visitation Church, Pearl St., Schuylerville with Rev. Martin Fisher, officiating. Burial will be in Notre Dame Cemetery.At Bob’s request there will be no calling hours. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Bob’s life at 11am Thursday, April 11, 2019 at the American Legion Hall, Clancy St., Schuylerville, following his funeral mass.Memorials can be made in his memory to OSAA, PO Box 72, Schuylerville, NY 12871.Arrangements are under the direction of Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home, 13 Gates Ave., Schuylerville, NY 12871. Online remembrances can be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/robert-bob-sullivan
Published in The Saratogian on Apr. 7, 2019