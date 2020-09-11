Saratoga Springs, NY- Robert W. DeSio, 96, passed away peacefully at his residence on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. Bob was born in Geneva, NY, the son of the late, Fredrick and Livia DeSio. He was one of six brothers and sisters. Bob married the love of his life, Pat (Brown) DeSio, from Schuylerville, NY and the two shared 70 years of marriage and had seven children together. Bob attended Hobart College for one semester before entering the Army Air Corps in WWII. He served in the Asia Pacific Theater in the 20th Weather Wing of the Air Force, serving for three years. While in the Air Corps he attended the University of Minnesota and Harvard University. He graduated from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in 1951 and remained there as a graduate student in physics as well as a teaching assistant. He joined IBM in 1953 and held his position for 33 years. During this time he served in many different positions including, Director of Applied Science, Director of Systems Engineering, Director of Advanced Market Development for the International Division, Director of Corporate Technical Institutes and finally as Corporate Director of University Relations. He received a Honorary PHD from Maryville College in St. Louis. After retiring from IBM he was VP for development and Long Range Planning for the National Technological University which is a consortium of 64 Universities. Bob and Pat moved to Saratoga Springs from Connecticut in 1986. He was a Hospice volunteer, Hospice Foundation Board member, former President and Board member for nine years of Saratoga Hospital, President of Saratoga Springs Historical Society, Saratoga Bridges Board member and President, Saratoga Bridges Foundation Board member and President, Lake George Opera Board, President of Friends of Lake George Opera, Skidmore College Business Advisory Board and mentor, Yaddo Garden Association 1000 hour volunteer, Friends of Saratoga Battlefield Board, Saratoga County Arts Council Board, choir and cantor at The Historic Church of St. Peter, recipient of the 1999 Saratoga Springs Rotary Senior Citizen Award, Capital Region Third Age Achievement Award, Treasurer for RPI 50 year club, Empire State College Foundation Board, Advisory Board at National University of Singapore, Board of Overseers of Regents College, Board of Governors of American Society of Training and Development as well as a former member of IEEE and ASEE. In 2020, Robert was chosen by the Rotary Club as the Citizen of the Year. Bob was truly "A Man for All Seasons". In addition to his parents, Bob was predeceased by one daughter, Robin DeSio of Colorado. Bob is survived by his wife Pat, their children, Olivia Lux (Michael) of North Plainfield, NJ, Pamela Kochuba (Tim) of Newtown, Connecticut, Cecelia Luongo of Roswell, Georgia, Marianne DeFelice (Anthony) of North Richland HIlls, Texas, Paul DeSio (Anita) of Heford, Arizona and Peter Desio of Saratoga Springs; as well as eleven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to call from 4-7 pm on Thursday September 17, 2020 at the William J. Burke & Sons/ Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Home. 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 am on Friday September 18, 2020 at the Historic Church of St. Peter, South Broadway. Burial with Military Honors will be held at 11 am on Monday September 21, 2020 at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duel Rd, Schuylerville, NY. Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com
