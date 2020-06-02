Saratoga Springs, NY- Robert M. Whitaker Jr, 88, passed away on May 30, 2020 in Hospice care after a brief illness. Born in New York City on February 16, 1932, he was the son of the late, Robert M. and Eleanor (Alexander) Whitaker Sr. and was raised in Westport, Connecticut. In addition to his parents, Bob is predeceased by his first wife, Patricia (Foster) Whitaker.He is survived by his wife, Tinker Chaplin Whitaker; his children, Kent A. Whitaker (Mona), Wende W. Neitzel (Mike), Kaiser C. Chaplin and Robert A. Whitaker (Laurie); his grandchildren, Stevenson, Katherine, James, Jack and Estelle; his sisters, Sally W. Freud (Raymond) of Cherry Hill, NJ, Anne W. Eaton (Frederick) of Stonington, Conn.; his brother in law, John F. Foster (Lorraine) of Sun City, FL.; as well as several nieces and nephews. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations in Bob’s name to the Community Hospice of Saratoga 179 Lawrence St. Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com
Published in The Saratogian from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.