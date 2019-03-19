|
Ballston Spa Roger L. Morris 78, passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019 with his family by his side. He was a loving father, grandfather, great grandfather and brother.Roger was born in Rock City Falls on January 27, 1941 and graduated from Ballston Spa High School in 1958. He worked at the Ballston Knitting Mill for many years and retired from Maplewood Manor. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. He enjoyed playing horseshoes and darts and played in many leagues over the years. Roger and his companion Julie had many adventures together, driving throughout the United States.He was predeceased by his parents Lawrence and Leona Morris, his wife of over 40 years Suzan Emigh Morris, granddaughter Heather Cutbush, brother in law Frank Flinton and son in law Tom Hickenbottom.Roger is survived by his loyal companion and best friend Julie Russell; his daughters Myschell Stangle (Duane) and Mylissa Hickenbottom; sisters Sue Barber (Percy) and Beverly Flinton; Julie’s children Will Russell (Kayla), Tammy Wurz (Edward), Jason Russell (Tammi), and Tim Russell (Amanda); 15 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.Relatives and friends are invited to call on Saturday, March 23 from 2pm to 4pm at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High Street, Ballston Spa. A time of sharing will be held at 4pm.Memorial contributions in memory of Roger may be made to the .Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/roger-l-morris
Published in The Saratogian on Mar. 20, 2019