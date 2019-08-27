|
|
An unfailingly kind and affable man, Ronald David Matthews, 80, died August 24, 2019, at home, after bravely battling cancer for over a year.Born on January 9, 1939, in Toledo, Ohio, to Alson and Helen (Hoffman) Matthews, Ron was a devoted, loving son, sibling, husband, stepfather, and grandfather.Intelligent, thoughtful, and hard-working, Ron graduated from Toledo’s Central Catholic High School in 1957 and in 1963 earned a B.A. in philosophy from St. Mary’s College in Kentucky.He served in the U.S. Army Reserves from 1957 to 1962.An excellent student, he earned a M.A. in Education from Xavier University in Cincinnati, Ohio in 1966; a M.A. in Marriage Counseling-Psychology from the University of Detroit in 1974; and a Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology from the Florida Institute of Technology in 1984.On June 20, 1976, he married the love of his life, Jerrilyn (Jerry, née Shepard). He once wrote, Jerry “has helped me to appreciate my own abilities and strengths. Her love and support have been my greatest happiness.” He was happy to help raise his two stepsons, Daniel and Jonathan Nathan, who were eight and three years old when he married Jerry. They could not have asked for a better, more supportive and loving stepfather. Shortly after marrying Jerry, Ron and his new family moved to Flint, Michigan.Ron loved working in the field of psychology and enjoyed counseling children and families for over 40 years. He was a supervisor and therapist at Genesee County Community Mental Health in Flint. After he and his family moved to Silver Spring, Maryland, in 1985, Ron worked at Children’s National Medical Center in Washington, DC, before going into private group practice at Clinical Psychology Services in Fairfax, Virginia.After he retired, Ron and Jerry moved to the Saratoga Springs, New York, area in 2008 to be near their grandchildren. They spent two months in the winter in Vero Beach, Florida, for the past six years and previously wintered in Pawleys Island, South Carolina, and Savannah, Georgia.Ron enjoyed sports. In his youth, he played organized basketball and rooted for the Detroit Tigers and the University of Notre Dame and Ohio State University football teams. Later, he played slow- and fast-pitch softball and enjoyed cross-country skiing. But golf was his true love. He played golf with his many friends (some of whom he met on the links) as frequently as he could and once spent a week playing the courses in St. Andrews, Scotland, which was one of the thrills of his life.He also enjoyed backpacking on the Appalachian Trail, of which he hiked hundreds of miles. In addition, he loved traveling with Jerry and their friends to many places in the United States and Europe. His favorite city was Paris. He was also an astronomy aficionado and an avid reader.Ron’s life was well lived. It was filled with kindness, decency, integrity, and good cheer. He made friends easily, in part because he was unflaggingly positive, nonjudgmental, and trustworthy. Quick to laugh and perennially upbeat, Ron was always hopeful, even while he was afflicted with cancer.Ron is survived by his wife of 43 years, Jerry; stepsons, Daniel (Susan) and Jon (Melissa) Nathan; his beloved grandchildren, Benjamin and Zoë Nathan; brothers Harry Roberts and Anthony (Marianne) Matthews; sister Helen (Richard) Michalek. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers Richard, William, and John Roberts, and Thomas Matthews.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . Ron’s family is especially grateful to Hospice for its assistance in making Ron’s final weeks more comfortable. http://www.lastingmemories.com/ronald-david-matthews
Published in The Saratogian on Sept. 1, 2019