Saratoga Springs - Ronald R. Rice died unexpectedly at home on February 24th in Saratoga Springs. He is survived by his wife, Brenda Rice; his stepdaughter Clair Schulz, stepson Nicholas LaShomb; his brothers, Robert G. Rice and Richard C. Rice and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, George H. Rice.Born June 13, 1948 in South Ozone Park, N.Y. to George W. and Louise E. Rice. Ron attended Malverne High School in Lynbrook, N.Y. Ronald graduated from Marine Corps Boot Camp and served in the Reserves.He graduated from SUNY Albany with a degree in Business and Accounting. After moving to Clifton Park, Ron opened his own business. He later moved to his current home in Saratoga Springs, while maintaining his business at the Clifton Park location until the present. He was a proud business owner for over 30 years.On September 27,2011, Ron married Brenda. They shared a love of good food, often at Cliff’s Country Inn, and spending time with friends and family.Ron loved sharing jokes and puzzles and enjoyed his camp on Loon Lake. Ron had a serious interest in thoroughbred horse racing and at one time was a part owner of several horses racing at Saratoga.Relatives and friends may call from 10:00am-12:00 noon on Monday, March 2, 2020 at the Chase-Smith Family Funeral Homes, 729 Hudson Avenue, Stillwater. A service will be conducted in the funeral home at 12:00 noon with interment at a later date.In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to the American Diabetes Association.Online remembrances may be made at www.chasemithfamily.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/ronald-r-rice
Published in The Saratogian on Feb. 28, 2020