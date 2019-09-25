|
ROSALINA C., (“Lina”) MOULD, age 72, of Cumberland, Rhode Island entered eternal rest on September 23, 2019 after complications due to heart failure.We will miss Lina’s irreplaceable laugh, love, Filipino cooking and delicious baked goodies. Lina had a special gift for luck in the games of chance. That luck also resonated during her favorite past time of fishing when we would all watch her catch fish while we cleaned the seaweed off our hooks. She also enjoyed gardening.Lina brought to the world overwhelming generosity, concern and kindness for others. We are reminded of how blessed we were to have had her in our lives and of how dearly we miss her until we pray that we are reunited again in heaven.Lina is survived by her loving husband of 53 years and best friend, Tremont R. Mould, loving mother to Tisa L. Mould and very proud grandmother to Dylan James Surat. Loving sister to Francisca C. Burns and Carlos Castro in the Philippines. Loving sister-in-law to Cheryl Welch and husband, Jim Welch along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.A celebration of Lina’s life will be on Friday, September 27, 2019 with calling hours between 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM followed by services at 12:00 PM at Mevec Funeral Home, 224 Milton Avenue, Ballston Spa, NY. The interment will follow the service at the Ballston Spa Cemetery.Family suggests memorial contributions in Lina’s name be made to the ().For directions or to light a candle visit us at www.mevecfuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/rosalina-c-mould
Published in The Saratogian on Sept. 26, 2019