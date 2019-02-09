|
Ballston SpaRose Adela Perez 91, passed away in her Ballston Spa home on Friday February 8th, 2019. Rose was born in Brooklyn, New York, along with her sister Carmen and her two brothers Raymond and Jean who were all lovingly raised by their mother Sophia. Rose was always a pillar of strength making any sacrifices necessary for her family even at the early age of 13 where she forged her birth certificate so she could take a full time job to help her mother support her siblings. Rose later married the love of her life in Brooklyn and gave birth to their beloved daughter Linda.Later Rose went on to school to earn her cosmetology license and successfully ran her own salon and always continued to help support her mother and brothers over the years while her beloved husband was out to sea as a Merchant Seaman. Rose always enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and later on in life with her great grandchildren and was cherished by every single one of them. She loved her senior shopping trips to Walmart and the hours she spent with her daughter Linda each day watching their favorite shows and laughing together. Rose is predeceased by her husband of 39 years Victor and her daughter Sophia.Rose is survived by her daughter Linda Ortiz, her granddaughters Venus Heflin and Brenda Hawks, her grandchildren Anthony Pharo, Kassandra Heflin, Jenae Heflin, Blake Heflin, Ryen Hawks and Miranda Hawks.Funeral services will be held 9:30am Wednesday, February 13 at St. Mary’s Church, Milton Avenue, Ballston Spa, where a mass of Christian burial will be celebrated. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Tuesday, February 12 from 5pm to 7pm at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High Street, Ballston Spa.Memorial contributions in memory of Rose may be made to St. Mary’s Church.Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/rose-adela-perez
Published in The Saratogian on Feb. 10, 2019